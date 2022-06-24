"Beyond Academics" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Sandra Jenkins Cook is a scholarly discussion of approaches to incorporating vocational training into standard educational offerings within Christian schools.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Beyond Academics": a helpful resource for educators and administrators. "Beyond Academics" is the creation of published author Dr. Sandra Jenkins Cook, a loving wife and mother who received her Master of Education degree from Penn State University and went on to Temple University to acquire her Secondary Principal Certification and her Vocational Administrative Director Certification. Desiring continued education in biblical study, Sandra acquired her Doctorate of Ministry degree from the Colorado Theological Seminary.
Dr. Cook shares, "Could you use a handbook explaining every aspect of creating Christian vocational educational choices for students in your school or ministry? You will find this book an invaluable source of guidance to attain this goal.
"Christian school leaders are encouraged to reassess traditional course offerings of solely academics to discover how vocational educational options can be offered to their students. This book will not only challenge Christian school administrators and ministry leaders to explore vocational career and technical training programs, but also guide them in all aspects of the addition and development of the programs, including academic and biblical integration.
"Uniquely talented vocational students have been overlooked and abandoned in Christian education for far too long. The vocational educational field is white unto harvest!
"Think about it: If access to discipleship had been limited to only the academically inclined, the fishermen, the tentmakers, and the carpenters would have been excluded!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sandra Jenkins Cook's new book is an articulate exploration of the need for Christian students to have access to vocational training.
Dr. Cook shares in hopes of encouraging academic leaders to expand the options available to students who historically do not have access to vocational training programs.
Consumers can purchase "Beyond Academics" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Beyond Academics," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing