MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fit to Fight: Empowering Women's Challenges and Journey": a thoughtful and inspiring self-help manual. "Fit to Fight: Empowering Women's Challenges and Journey" is the creation of published authors Dr. Shirli Regev and Dr. Gil Tivon. Dr. Regev is a spiritual mentor and health life holistic counselor who holds a PhD in Holistic counseling and psychological counseling, a master's degree in coaching education from Ohio University, and has a background in international sports. Dr. Tivon holds a PhD degree in Holistic counseling and psychological counseling, Certified in Psychotherapy, and is the author of over thirty books.
Dr. Regev and Dr. Tivon share, "We are growing in a world that allows women to have it all, to do it all, but were not really being taught how. How do we handle the challenges, family, kids, relationships, choices, values, habits, people, or circumstances?"
"As women, we face many challenges and have a wide spectrum to deal with that require us to use any skill, tool, invention, and creativity in order to achieve our dreams and goals. Moreover, it is challenging to manage and handle reshaping and changing our lives for the better."
"It is not until your circumstances or inner emotional nature dictates 'You can't do this anymore. You have to change if you want to survive' that you will start to make the necessary changes to transform your mind, habits, and soul."
"This book is intended for you to give you a direction, a new point of view, some tools, and a road map that will be useful for your own private life."
"We are going to learn together how to be empowered to be able to fit to fight. That is with grace, harmony, and peace of mind, to know how to be able to navigate our own ship to quiet waters, and embrace life's challenges with inner quietude and knowledge that, yes, we can!"
"Join us for a great journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Shirli Regev and Dr. Gil Tivon's new book is a compassionate look at how women can learn to balance life's demands.
Considering the evolution of opportunities available to women, Dr. Regev and Dr. Tivon's presentation is a considerate and enlightening opportunity for self-improvement and spiritual growth.
