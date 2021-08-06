MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prosperity through Living Active Faith": an inspiring collection of stories in faith. "Prosperity through Living Active Faith" is the creation of published authors Dr. Shirli Regev and Dr. Gil Tivon, the CEOs of the Life's Wisdom, who bring together different yet spiritually connected approaches as the authors of godly books for soul seeking, self-development, and empowerment.
Regev and Tivon share, "The truth can be viewed in many ways once you observe it from your mind, especially if you try to rationalize everything. But there is nothing to compare to the truth the heart feels because the heart knows in a simple and clear way what the truth is. We hope these experiences touch your heart, influence and inspire, empower and strengthen you to hold onto hope, trust, and belief and to actively believe in God as a Father, a friend who is actively interested and engaged in your life, for your own success and prosperity. Join us for a once in a lifetime journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Shirli Regev and Dr. Gil Tivon's new book is an inspiring, spiritual compilation of narratives.
These stories implore the heart to listen, to follow the path to faith and to God. When all hope has seemed lost and it seems He will not listen, these stories serve as a guide to bridge the invisible gap in faith.
View a synopsis of "Prosperity through Living Active Faith" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Prosperity through Living Active Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Prosperity through Living Active Faith", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing