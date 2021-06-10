MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Get Up!: A 30-Day Devotional": a faith-based opportunity for renewal. "Get Up!: A 30-Day Devotional" is the creation of published author, Dr. Stacia K. Wilkins, a loving wife and dedicated psychotherapist specializing in the psychospiritual care of survivors of abusive relationships and organizational systems.
Dr. Wilkins writes, "Ever wake up in the morning and just see black? Do you look in the mirror and question the image that is being reflected back to you? Have you gone throughout your day and felt like it was all meaningless, wondering what your purpose is? If you've answered yes, allow me to be the first to welcome you to your pivotal place and the moment of your transformation.
Get Up! is built from the story in Mark 5 of Jairus' daughter who became ill, died from her sickness, was resurrected by Jesus, and restored to life. Sometimes life can get the best of us, and we can go through tough times that can steal the promise of better days. These things slow us down, weigh us down, and sometimes lay us down to the point where we don't know if or how we'll get up again. Here's a devotional you can use as a journal to walk through these difficult places and come out on top in your prayer life, in your relationship with Christ, on your job, in business, in ministry, and in other relationships. Life happens to us all, but your response to it is all that matters. Let's take this journey together. Will you lay down or Get Up?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Stacia K. Wilkins' new book is a passionate and straightforward push towards the positivity of renewed faith.
Pairing a deep faith with a wealth of psychotherapeutic training, Dr. Wilkins welcomes readers to reclaim their place and step forward once again.
