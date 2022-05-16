"A Modern Woman's Guide to Maintaining a Relationship: Loving Yourself While Valuing Your Man!: Book 2" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald is a faith-based plan that allows one to navigate a healthy relationship.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Modern Woman's Guide to Maintaining a Relationship: Loving Yourself While Valuing Your Man!: Book 2": an encouraging and insightful strategy to create a solid relationship foundation based on fundamental practices. "A Modern Woman's Guide to Maintaining a Relationship: Loving Yourself While Valuing Your Man!: Book 2" is the creation of published author Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald, an educator and artist who shares knowledge and expertise to women of all ages.
Dr. McDonald shares, "You have to take action to embrace, develop, and build a lasting, loving relationship. Sometimes, a new beginning is saying 'No!' to old habitual relationship standards with men and saying 'Yes!' to respecting yourself, getting to know who you are and what makes you happy in life to start a better, healthier relationship. Being a good Christian is not equivalent to doing good deeds; more so, a Christian follows God's laws, makes a foundational plan, and follows through practicing that plan to achieve the best relationship built from friendship. Listen to your heart, gut instincts, and hear God's nudging message within you. Your morale, motivation, efforts or actions, and intention wrap your love into a particular package. Love is the same in every condition, which ultimately is unconditional love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Stacy L. M. McDonald's new book explores the importance of valuing personal experiences and using the strength to value another person.
Consumers can purchase "A Modern Woman's Guide to Maintaining a Relationship: Loving Yourself While Valuing Your Man!: Book 2" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
