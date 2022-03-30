"God's Empowered Women" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Stella B. Ellams-Lawal is an engaging exploration of a biblical approach to creating a homelife based in partnership with one's husband through conscious submission.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Empowered Women": a potent argument for the potential for a husband-led home. "God's Empowered Women" is the creation of published author Dr. Stella B. Ellams-Lawal, a loving wife and mother who grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, before relocating to Wisconsin. Dr. Ellams-Lawal graduated from Midwest Bible College with a PhD in 2016.
Dr. Ellams-Lawal shares, "God's Empowered Women is about the fundamental plan that God ordained the family to be, the foundation of marriage God Himself set in order for families. This book is about the strength of a godly woman. Do you want a happy home? A God-fearing, peaceful, and loving home? Then read God's Empowered Women's book. You get to understand that submissiveness is not slavery but God's order for families that wants to run accordingly. With this book, you get to know you are not in competition with your hubby but his better half, to help him achieve the best for the family.
"I used to be at war with my husband with his authority in the family; almost everything he did upset me until the intervention of the Holy Spirit. The Lord made me understand that my husband is in my life to make it better, not the other way round. With this book, women will understand that they are not just homemakers but the most important part of the home. This book will teach you to put God first, fear and obey God. Women made significant contributions to society then and now. With this book, you get to discover a lot of gifts you are blessed with, without you knowing it. With this book, you know how loved you are as a woman in the kingdom of God. Our work is easier, be it mental, physical, or spiritual, when we walk with God's plan."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Stella B. Ellams-Lawal's new book is a spiritual examination of the biblically guided household.
Dr. Ellams-Lawal shares in hopes of helping others to determine how walking in God's plan can bring harmony and joy to a home.
