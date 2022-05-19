"mytwocents: Volume 4" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Steve Edge is a thought-provoking exploration of what living a spirit-filled life truly means and the importance of taking the life lessons of Proverbs to heart.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "mytwocents: Volume 4": a useful tool for personal or group Bible study. "mytwocents: Volume 4" is the creation of published author Dr. Steve Edge, a retired educator and devoted husband.
Dr. Edge shares, "Whether you are a new believer or have been a Christian for many years, mytwocents is designed to assist you in your walk with Christ. One of the indispensable keys to spiritual growth is time spent studying the Bible. Scripture gives us sound instruction on how to live our lives as well as how to enjoy the love, joy, and peace that come from a personal relationship with Jesus.
"Section 1. The Christian life is the Spirit-filled life! When we are saved, we receive the Holy Spirit of God. In short, this means that the presence of God resides in the life of every born-again believer in Jesus Christ. What the world cannot boast about, Christians can, namely that we belong to God, know God, and live in the power of His presence. When we belong to Christ, this power is ours to enjoy and use for the building up of the kingdom of God.
"Section 2. Proverbs is an excellent source for wisdom as it provides us with timeless principles for life. Like the entirety of God's Word, spending time in the Proverbs opens up opportunities for God to speak to us and continue to shape our lives. Carve out some time to read an entire chapter of Proverbs daily. This will allow you to read through the book in a month. Each day, we will focus on just one portion from each chapter.
"This book can be used as a personal daily devotional or a group Bible study. Whether it is the examination of one specific passage or a walk through an entire book of the Bible, these studies will bring biblical insight, allowing for a deeper understanding of God's Word. May God richly bless you as you make the study of Scripture a priority in your life!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Steve Edge's new book provides readers with an encouraging opportunity to deliberate over God's Word.
Dr. Edge shares in hopes of providing readers with an encouraging message of the joy a vibrant spiritual life can bring.
