"Letters to my Grandkids: Sharing God's Stories from the book of Genesis" from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Sylvia Galvez is a heartfelt message of the importance of faith and nurturing a relationship with God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Letters to my Grandkids: Sharing God's Stories from the book of Genesis": a potent message of hope, faith, and love from a dedicated grandmother. "Letters to my Grandkids: Sharing God's Stories from the book of Genesis" is the creation of published author Dr. Sylvia Galvez, a loving wife to Herb L. Cawthorne who dropped out of high school, became a single mother at sixteen, and had two more sons when she turned twenty-one. Knowing she had to make a living, she entered the construction field as a painter. Never satisfied, Dr. Galvez returned to school at age twenty-eight. She earned her AA, BA, master's, and a doctorate in educational leadership while working full-time and providing for her young boys.
Dr. Galvez shares, "Letters to My Grandkids depicts the stories in the book of Genesis. The chapter letters are written in plain English and critiques to help my grandkids and others understand that our forefathers' family problems are still evident in our families today! Family issues are nothing new in the book of Genesis. Family separation in Genesis was prevalent because parents favored one child over another, there was sibling jealousy, greed among family members, and betrayal, which caused divisions in the families. Our world is suffering today because of the same problems that occurred in the book of Genesis. It is a sin to be stuck in anger toward a family member that causes division. The devil loves it!
"Family separation has become typical in our world. It is a crucial problem with families today. Families do not have to be separated and angry because of unresolved issues. If you say you love the Lord with all your heart and soul but hate your brother, sister, parents, and neighbors, then who do you think you are fooling? Yourselves! God said to love your neighbors, your family, and then yourself last. You will be rewarded. This book will share the stories and life problems in Genesis. God promised Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and Joseph that he would care for them and their families because they were faithful and loved unconditionally. And that promise also applies to you if you continue to be faithful like our patriarchs.
"This book will have you think before you decide to cause family separation. It will help you uncover past hurt and pain. It will humble your heart to forgive the ones that have hurt you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sylvia Galvez's new book will inspire and encourage readers as they consider the thoughtful points made within each passage.
Dr. Galvez shares in hopes of helping others nurture a strong bond of family and a dedicated spiritual life.
