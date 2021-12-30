MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "FloweTry: A Collection of 108 Poetic Flows on Life, Love, and Liturgical Issues": a moving arrangement of poetic works inspired by the author's personal and spiritual life. "FloweTry: A Collection of 108 Poetic Flows on Life, Love, and Liturgical Issues" is the creation of published author Dr. Tiffanie Tate Moore, a graduate of UC Santa Barbara who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Cellular and Developmental Biology, with a minor in Black Studies. After earning a Medical Doctorate degree from Meharry Medical College and completing an OBGYN Internship at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Dr. Moore went on to serve as a general medical officer for the Sea Bees. She also served during Operation Enduring Freedom during the Global War on Terrorism. Dr. Moore completed obstetrics and gynecology residency requirements at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and practiced for twenty years before sustaining a hand injury that led to a necessary medical retirement. She is a loving mother to young adult children.
Dr. Moore shares, "FloweTry is a book for anyone who has ever been frustrated with life and/or love or longed for a better relationship with the Lord. If you fall into any or all of these categories, this book is for you.
"Life.
"Life is filled with and impacted by family, friends, community, and politics. Each poem will take you on a reflective journey through different points in your life. The term family is used loosely as friends and community members are often family too. Hopefully these poems will warm your heart when you come across the ones that apply to you. Some of the politically themed poems are rooted in Black history, so the actual past is not a mystery.
"Love.
"Love is beautiful, painful, and messy all at the same time. I highly recommend love despite it having its highs and lows. The poems here are both pro- and antilove, so get ready for the entertaining ride.
"Liturgical.
"There is often a still, quiet voice within your soul whispering to you. Did you know that voice belongs to the Lord? It is the Holy Spirt. God is still speaking to us in this day and age; we just need to open our spiritual eye and ear to see and hear Him. It is all right to allow the Lord to do something new in you. Sometimes we wake or walk with a new melody or lyrics in our spirit and do not know where they come from. Well, I now believe I do. It is the Holy Spirit doing something new. We just need to yield to it and go with the flow. It might not always be great or perfect, but it can be fun to just go with the flow and give praise to God with whatever comes out of your mouth, your new song. May you relax, relate, and release as you enjoy this section of poetic, heartfelt FloweTry."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Tiffanie Tate Moore's new book will inspire and delight the heart, mind, and soul.
Dr. Moore draws inspiration from every aspect of life to produce compelling and encouraging poetic works.
Consumers can purchase "FloweTry: A Collection of 108 Poetic Flows on Life, Love, and Liturgical Issues" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "FloweTry: A Collection of 108 Poetic Flows on Life, Love, and Liturgical Issues," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
