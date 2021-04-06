MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Birth that Counts: The Position of our Redeemed Status Through the Substitutionary Work of Christ": an illuminating read that examines the dilemmas that circulate in the Church and affect the spread of the Gospel. "The Birth that Counts: The Position of our Redeemed Status Through the Substitutionary Work of Christ" is the creation of published author Dr. Velma D. White, a Cree First Nations Tribal member of The Saddle Lake First Nations Reservation of Alberta Canada. She is a full-time minister, a keynote speaker, author, Bible teacher, and has also achieved a doctorate degree in theology. Her passion is to see Indigenous people receive the Good News of Jesus Christ and for them to discover who they are in Christ and rise up in faith in their God-given potential.
Dr. White shares, "The Birth that Counts gives voice to biblical redemptive truths while addressing debilitating notions that have fostered division, discrimination, and limitations within Christian ministry. This book also challenges readers to reconsider their own biases and move on to spiritual maturity in Christ. Readers are called upon to disregard those ungodly complexes of conventional inequality that stifle Christian unity.
"Readers will regain a renewed confidence in their spiritual new birth identity in Christ. They will be rejuvenated in their God-given giftings and callings in the Great Commission. They will be liberated from restrictions of discrimination. They will also become refocused in the progressive work of the kingdom of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Velma D. White's new book holds a clear, concise, and practical approach that provides ways to encourage harmony and unity in Church, rather than strong divisions.
The author hopes that everyone will find their identity in Christ as they embrace the Gospel.
View a synopsis of "The Birth that Counts: The Position of our Redeemed Status Through the Substitutionary Work of Christ" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Birth that Counts: The Position of our Redeemed Status Through the Substitutionary Work of Christ" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Birth that Counts: The Position of our Redeemed Status Through the Substitutionary Work of Christ," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
