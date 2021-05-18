MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Collateral Damage": a gripping and honest testimony that narrates the draining moments in the life of the author. Just when she thought she was spiritually stable and was leading the right path to heaven, an unforeseen circumstance occurred which made her question her devotion towards the Almighty Father. "Collateral Damage" is the creation of published author Dr. Vera Goodman, a multiple-degree holder, a devoted and loving wife, and a Senior Evangelist and Spiritual Advisor for JDG Ministries Inc.
Dr. Goodman shares, "Nothing that happens in our life is a surprise to God. Only He knows why. When trials come my way, I sometimes wonder and then ask the question, 'Why me, Lord?' Countless times, I've received the same answer, 'Why not you?'
"I thought that my life was in a good place spiritually, and I felt really free to praise God. That's when Satan's games began. Beware of Satan's sneak attacks. He's out to get the saints of God by any means necessary. He's sent out his generals, admirals, and all of his top-notch angels that were kicked out of heaven along with him.
"They all seemingly attacked me at one time. I was completely devastated and spiritually wounded, but Satan confused my devastation for weakness. Right at that point, he tried to form a weapon against me. Isaiah 54:17 says, 'No weapon formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgement, thou shalt condemn.'
"I began to question my loyalty to God. I thought, Maybe I did something that wasn't pleasing to God. Bishop Goodman (my husband and pastor) prophetically spoke to me and said, 'What you're going through is a promotion that God has for you, and this is part of the process.' That's when the silence broke in heaven, and God spoke to me and said, 'It's war time.' I took control of my feelings and remembered, 'Greater is He that is in me than he that is in the world.' My husband always shared with the flock that 'it only takes a memory.'
"It is my prayer that after you read this book, you will know why Satan comes at you the way that he does. Partially, in his eyes you are collateral damage, but who is the main target?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Vera Goodman's new book is a self-improvement resource that teaches its readers the immense power of faith and reliance on God's actions. Dr. Vera Goodman's passion for the Word of God birthed this deeply insightful publication that aims to provide guidance to readers who are currently wandering in darkness.
