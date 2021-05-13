MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Leadership Grace": a deeply inspirational guide. "Leadership Grace" is the creation of published author, Dr. Warren Milson, a devoted husband, father, and pastor.
Leadership Grace is an informative book packed with wisdom for the everyday leader. Every aspiring leader needs to read this! The concepts are practical, with principles that can be applied. Leadership Grace helps us understand the natural preparations as we wait for his grace. Many people have a desire to lead, but when they glance at leaders in the community, church, and other business organizations, the image looks unattainable. Leadership Grace will help find your own leadership identity, as well as empower the leader with knowledge to move forward. Whatever level of influence you desire, this book will raise your expectation and propel you forward.
Get ready to experience "Leadership Grace!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Milson's new book provides readers a moment to consider each key point as it relates to their everyday life.
With an easy-to-follow presentation, readers will enjoy Dr. Milson's gentle guidance and encouraging energy.



