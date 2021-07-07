MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Leadership Practices: A Global and Biblical Perspective": a compelling guide to successful leadership through following the footsteps of God himself. "Leadership Practices" is the creation of published authors Dr. Widza Bryant and Dr. Cedric Bryant, founders of both a center for democratizing leadership development and a Foundation that provides safe housing, rehabilitation, and schooling for children with special needs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Dr. Richard of Regent University describes the guide as follows: "In the Leadership Practices: A Global and Biblical Perspective, Drs. Cedric and Widza Bryant underscore God's directives, His original intent of authentic biblical leadership designed to reach all people throughout the world—all of which are encapsulated in Genesis 1:26 to Adam and Eve, to Noah in Genesis 9:1, and in Mathew 28:19–20, Jesus's mandates to the twelve disciples: 'Go and make disciples of all nations.' Leadership Practices: A Global and Biblical Perspective illuminates our understanding of the biblical inerrancy of leadership by probing on scholars' relentless pursuit to further their knowledge of leadership definition and to expose different interpretations that provide a clear picture of what leadership is and how to apply it to reach excellence."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Widza Bryant and Dr. Cedric Bryant's new book provides scriptural case studies to further illustrate their points.
Bryant and Bryant begin by defining Leadership as the ability to bring people together to accomplish shared goals. Explaining how God told his disciples to "go and make disciples of all nations", a first example of leadership in the bible is revealed. To understand leadership is to know the differences between what it means to operate as a leader "of this world" and what it means to be a Christian leader "in this world." With extensive research blending scholarly works with scriptural illustrations, this manuscript is sure to prove that leadership begins and is sustained through the church.
View a synopsis of "Leadership Practices: A Global and Biblical Perspective" on YouTube.
