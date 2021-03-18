MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Things That Matter" is a Christian-focused book that is filled with tips on how to successfully relate to others. "Things That Matter" is the work of former U.S. Air Force officer Dr. Wilbur Hill, who holds a doctorate in Biblical Counseling.
Dr. Hill shares, "Things That Matter is an easy-to-read Christian-focused book filled with thought-provoking tips on how to successfully relate to others in life, home, and work. It also spotlights the dynamics of good character and the successful pursuit of achievement in our lives. It aims to engage one in an analytical and down-to-earth examination about what matters, really matter in life. It is meant to encourage one to assess their relationship wellness with the benchmark tips and further measure the contents of their character and achievement to ensure they are in their preferred and most desired position in life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Wilbur Hill's new book is a thought-provoking volume for readers and their loved ones as they learn about successfully relating to others in life, home, and work dynamics.
View a synopsis of "Things That Matter" on YouTube.
