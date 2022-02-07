MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Father and Son": an exhilarating anthology that takes readers on a series of unforgettable adventures. "Father and Son" is the creation of published author Dr. William J. Burt, a dedicated educator who served for thirty years and grew up in Lake Tahoe.
Dr. Burt shares, "Son is a typical boy growing up: inexperienced, honest, and becoming a young man with the aid of Father.
"For the first time, Son is on his own in the wild and dangerous forest with only a pocketknife. He relies upon what he has learned. His limited experience might not be enough. If Son doesn't make the right choices, his life is at stake. The next breath could be his last, or it becomes one of the moments that changes his life.
"'Hunts with Wolves,' 'Lost and Found,' 'Mountain Aspens,' and 'Fishing Lessons' continue the adventures of Son as he grows up under the loving guidance of Father through life lessons learned in the outdoors."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. William J. Burt's new book will delight and entertain the imagination while imparting important life lessons.
Dr. Burt draws from personal experience and family stories to explore the beauty of nature and the respect needed to survive in the wild.
