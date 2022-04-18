Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

 By Upstream Rehabilitation

At 108 N. Reading Road, Suite G

EPHRATA, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute recently opened an outpatient clinic at 108 N. Reading Road, Suite G.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 717-803-2901 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. They include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Todd Harris earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from Franklin & Marshall College and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of St. Augustine. He is certified in manual therapy, functional movement systems and selective functional movement assessments. He has experience as a certified personal trainer and certified strength coach.

Drayer's other area clinics include Lititz, East Petersburg, Strasburg, Lancaster, Millersville, Lebanon and Marietta. The company has more than 60 clinics across Pennsylvania.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

