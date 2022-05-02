Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

Drayer Physical Therapy Institute (PRNewsfoto/Upstream Rehabilitation)

 By Upstream Rehabilitation

It is the company's eighth location in the region

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drayer Physical Therapy Institute opened its Pleasant Hills outpatient clinic today, giving the company eight locations in the Pittsburgh region.

The new clinic is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. To make an appointment, call 412-328-2550 or visit drayerpt.com.

Drayer offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. Services include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Steve Huber earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. He treats all orthopedic and musculoskeletal diagnoses, post-operative conditions, sports injuries and work-related injuries. He is certified in trigger point dry needling.

Drayer's other area clinics include Pittsburgh-Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh-Ross Township, Washington, Moon Township, Allison Park, Wexford and Cranberry Township. The company has more than 60 clinics across Pennsylvania.

Drayer, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drayer-physical-therapy-opens-pleasant-hills-outpatient-clinic-in-pittsburgh-301537507.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.