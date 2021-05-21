PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DreamVu Inc., the leader in omnidirectional 3D vision systems, announced today that its PAL and PAL MINI 360° stereo depth cameras were recognized among the best in 3D vision today by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.
"The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate DreamVu for their score in the 2021 Innovators Awards program," says Chris Mc Loone, Editor in Chief. "Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The DreamVu team should be very proud." PAL and PAL Mini are the only single sensor, omnidirectional 3D vision systems to provide 360° stereoscopic sensing depth perception. PAL MINI is the world's smallest 360° depth camera. Both solutions are extremely low-power and easy to add to any sensor stack to eliminate blind spots, including near-field blind spots at 0mm minimum depth distance.
"We have always viewed Vision Systems Design as the premier authority for our product category," says Rajat Aggarwal, CEO of DreamVu. "Receiving this honor is something we have strived for and I could not be more proud of our team who delivered this innovation."
About Vision Systems Design
Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (http://www.visionsystems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.
About the Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards
The Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognizes the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.
About DreamVu
DreamVu is the leader in omnidirectional 3D vision systems. With camera-based systems that leverage patented optics and imaging software to reduce system costs and deliver an unparalleled field of view, DreamVu is pioneering the next generation of visual intelligence. By empowering customers to innovate with low power, low latency single stream video, DreamVu is transforming the way machines and humans see the world.
Media Contact
Mark Davidson, DreamVu, +1 (484) 612-5816, mark@dreamvu.com
SOURCE DreamVu