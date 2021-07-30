MARS, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, drivers searching for a vehicle in the Butler County, Pennsylvania, area may have a difficult time finding their ideal vehicle due to the global computer chip shortage. The lack of computer chips has not only impacted the production of gaming consoles and cell phones, but it has greatly impacted the automotive industry in that new vehicles are not produced as efficiently. As a result, the demand for low-mileage and technology-packed used vehicles has increased. One Mars-based car dealership, Baierl Toyota, provides a vast inventory of nearly 250 vehicles individuals interested in getting a car to consider.
Currently, Baierl Toyota has more than 65 used cars, 30 used trucks and 125 used SUVs and crossovers in stock. Those interested in viewing the vehicle's dealership's lot without leaving the comfort of their home can visit its website and peruse up-to-date inventory. When sorting through the array of pre-owned vehicles at Baierl Toyota online, users can add filters to help narrow the inventory to suit their preferences. A few of these filters include mileage, price, year, make, model, color, body style, drivetrain, fuel type, transmission, interior color and more. After applying filters, individuals can click through results and view the specifications and features of each specific model and schedule a test drive if they so choose.
Individuals interested in viewing the used inventory at Baierl Toyota can visit http://www.baierltoyota.com. The dealership's website provides resources that help simplify the car-buying process, like a trade value calculator, credit pre-approval application and numerous other tools. Interested parties can contact the dealership's team by calling 724-655-4309 or visit Baierl Toyota at 19045 Perry Hwy in Mars.
Media Contact
Amber Taylor, Baierl Toyota, 878-332-7116, AmberTaylor@baierl.com
SOURCE Baierl Toyota