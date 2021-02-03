MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Bare Naked and Not Ashamed: The Marriage Manual": an edifying book that clearly illustrates to the readers the realities and the life of a married man or woman. "Bare Naked and Not Ashamed: The Marriage Manual" is the creation of published authors Drs. Royal and Kimberly L. McClinton, a married couple who have a burning passion to help other couples to be successful in their relationship. They experienced divorce for four years and were remarried to help others.
Drs. Royal and Kimberly L. McClinton write, "The relationship of marriage was established at the beginning of time to last a lifetime. Marriage is to be filled with love, romance, family, friends, companionship, oohs, and woes; but 'together forever' is the objective. Many go in with knowledge and information. However, much to their surprise, they find hidden issues that are literally deal breakers. We encourage the couple to review the information and make a decision, if not married, based upon your truths and the truths revealed by your potential mate. If already married, learn to have hard conversations and love to wholeness. To endure, you will need assistance, and we are here to help. Whether you are considering marriage or are already married, inside this manual are practical principles and encouragement that will help you build a strong relationship with your mate."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Drs. Royal and Kimberly L. McClinton's new book serves as a manual that will give married couples a framework for working their new lifestyle and fulfilling their commitment to each other.
