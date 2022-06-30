"How Big Is God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Duane S. Harlow is an encouraging discussion of the author's study of what is known of God with a powerful message of hope for believers.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How Big Is God": a heartfelt testament to the power of God. "How Big Is God" is the creation of published author Duane S. Harlow, a loving husband and dedicated pastor who served in the Navy before pursuing his calling and establishing DuMar Ministry, Inc.
Harlow shares, "In this book, Pastor Duane Harlow wants you to know the vastness, the awesomeness of the God we serve. He speaks of the goodness and grace of God and shows you that this was His plan from the very beginning for our lives.
"The new covenant is the gospel of grace! Grace and truth are found in the person of Jesus. Righteousness and justification are the result."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Duane S. Harlow's new book will challenge and encourage readers as they consider the carefully made points and relevant scripture found within.
Harlow offers readers an engaging discussion of faith within the pages of this thought-provoking work.
Consumers can purchase "How Big Is God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How Big Is God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing