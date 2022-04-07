"Lucas The Lamb" from Christian Faith Publishing author Duane Whitely is an engaging story that offers important life lessons within a spirited tale of a uniquely lovable little lamb.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Lucas The Lamb": a lovely tale of hope, faith, and caring for one another. "Lucas The Lamb" is the creation of published author Duane Whitely, a devoted husband and father who has served with the Restoration Farm, which is dedicated to helping the people of Northern Maryland/Southern Pennsylvania to triumph over life's struggles through support groups, animal therapy, and a variety of outdoor activities. The farm also provides the community with AG education and classes in crafts and other farm related trades.
Whitely shares, "The true story of a little lamb that was the sole survivor of an amazing quadruplet birth. And how, in spite of his issues at birth, he found a purpose bringing joy and laughter to the visitors and volunteers at the Restoration Farm."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Duane Whitely's new book is a charming story of life on the farm through the highs and lows.
Whitely shares an inspiring story of overcoming the odds within this enjoyable true story.
Consumers can purchase "Lucas The Lamb" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Lucas The Lamb," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
