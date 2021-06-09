MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Book of Revelations Revealed": a potent exploration of prophesy. "The Book of Revelations Revealed" is the creation of published author Dubem Chukwukelu, a native of the eastern part of Nigeria from the Igbo ethnic group who is a devoted follower of Jesus Christ.
Chukwukelu shares, "Our journey doesn't end in this world. It begins in this world, and this world is fast coming to an end.
"The journey to the end of time is what this book aims at revealing, according to the book of Revelation. This book unravels a lot about the last days till the very last day of man on the present earth.
"It demystifies the mysteries of the book of Revelation and carefully explains all that seem to have been written in codes and parables. Very importantly, it uncovers the plans and devices with which the enemy intends to deceive many in these last days and the silent orchestrations by the agents of the enemy here on earth, to prepare for the fight against God and against the saints.
"Through this book, we will be able to tell who mystery Babylon is, who and what will give rise to the beast, and where the beast would come from.
"It is not a regular book as everything was written by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit and through dreams and visions from Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dubem Chukwukelu's new book is a stimulating discussion of the end times.
Written from the author's deep faith and determined study of the Bible, this examination of the biblical prophecies found within the Book of Revelation will encourage readers to consider their current relationship with their faith.
View a synopsis of "The Book of Revelations Revealed" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Book of Revelations Revealed" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Book of Revelations Revealed," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing