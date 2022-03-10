MEADVILLE, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Adam, Where Are You? (Rescue The Wives, For The Children)": a potent reminder of the need for faith in daily life. "Adam, Where Are You? (Rescue The Wives, For The Children)" is the creation of published author Duke Glinton I, a native of the Island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas. He was the second of eight children, the firstborn of paternal twins.
Glinton I shares, "Adam, Where Are You? is a factual book detailing the many problems faced by modern-day societies. It gives an in-depth look into why these problems are occurring and, more significantly, outlines the solutions needed to eradicate not some but all these replicating problems.
"This book opens the eyes and minds of its readers to seeing and admitting that the facets they claim that elevate them to being civilized are, realistically, birthing the barbaric nature that is currently engulfing the core of their societies: the children.
"Don't compromise!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Duke Glinton I's new book is a compelling argument for societal change in hopes of leaving a better world to the youth of society.
Glinton offers an engaging discussion that will challenge believers of any age to continue to seek God's wisdom.
