"The Invisible Things of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Duke Hammond is a fascinating discussion of the natural world and scripture that examines the unseen and unexplained forces at work.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Invisible Things of God": a compelling argument for the continuing acts of God found within nature. "The Invisible Things of God" is the creation of published author Duke Hammond, a helicopter pilot in the Marine Corps where he studied the complexity of navigating and applied that training to his responsibilities as a combat pilot in Vietnam. His efforts resulted in his being awarded thirty-six Air Medals for 720 combat mission credits. After active duty as a flight instructor, Hammond attended graduate school at VPI in Blacksburg, Virginia, and graduated with a master's degree in fisheries and wildlife science and a National Biological Honorary. He worked in that field for more than thirty years where his knowledge of animal migrations resulted from his interest in the subject during his career. Hammond became a Christian during the time between being honorably discharged from the Marine Corps and starting graduate school ten months later. He has taught the Bible for nearly five decades.
Hammond shares, "The Bible doesn't merely suggest; it states very clearly that the invisible ways of God's working can be clearly seen. Really? What invisible things of God have you seen? My suspicion is more than you realize! It's not that your eyes can't see. The problem is your mind isn't open. Those who don't see God at work around them aren't blind. They are simply attributing what they see around them to other causes. They may profess themselves to be wise. God calls them fools.
"For the wrath of God is revealed from Heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness; because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them. For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse: Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened. Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. (Romans 1:18–22)
"My prayer is that you won't be. He speculates that humans are on a migration of sorts to an afterlife. The thought-provoking question is, "Will I listen to God's direction and find Heaven or will I ignore God's direction and miss it?""
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Duke Hammond's new book paints a clear and thought-provoking picture of God's involvement in the world.
Hammond offers readers an articulate and appreciative exploration of the ways in which God is present in the natural world and how one can see His hand in their day-to-day lives as well.
