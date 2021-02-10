BRISTOL, Pa., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dunmore, a Steel Partners company, announced today that Phil LaFata has been chosen as the new President. Prior to Dunmore, LaFata has successfully started multiple manufacturing companies and held various executive leadership positions in plastics casting and coating companies focused on the graphics industry. The combination of his commitment to Lean Manufacturing, a strong background in Steel Partners Business Systems, and a focus on technical and commercial innovation will help lead Dunmore to sustained, long-term growth.
Most recently, LaFata was COO of General Formulations, and prior to that he was VP of Sales & Marketing at Arlon Graphics. He also brings technical expertise in coating technology and production assets. While his accomplishments varied with each organization there were also common themes. He helped family owned businesses transform into world class, growth oriented companies. This was achieved through implementing lean management systems and creating a focused, strategic roadmap.
LaFata's early career started with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. He successfully grew multiple companies from the ground up. During this time LaFata gained invaluable experience operating businesses in international markets and with global supply chains.
LaFata looks forward to applying his cross-functional expertise to transform Dunmore into a sustainable, growth oriented business. There will be an increased focus on creating long-term value to all stakeholders, while retaining Dunmore's core strengths, by attracting the best talent and mobilizing the business around an impactful strategic roadmap of continuous improvement.
"Dunmore is an exciting technology driven company that I'm proud to join. The company has built a strong foundation of technical capabilities and excellent customer service. This will be critical as we strive to serve new high tech markets that will shape the future of our business," said Phil LaFata, President of Dunmore.
About DUNMORE
Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils with manufacturing facilities in the U.S and Germany. Dunmore produces coated film, metallized film and laminated film substrates for the aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts, packaging, insulation, and electronics industries. Dunmore is a Steel Partners company, and is ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified. For complete information on Dunmore's products, services and industries served, please visit https://www.dunmore.com.
