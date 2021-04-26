LANCASTER, Pa., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Locals eager for more fun this summer and job-seekers in search of a rewarding, unique environment can find something to smile about: Dutch Wonderland is raising the stakes on a preseason hiring spree!
With outlooks improving for the Summer Season in recent weeks, park management wish to hire an additional 200 Team Members. To do so, starting hourly pay rates for positions that require an adult (at least 18 years old, or graduating high school seniors) will be $12.50 per hour. New this spring, new and returning seasonal Team Members will also receive a complimentary 2021 Basic Season Pass for themselves and up to three members of their immediate family as long as they apply and complete the hiring process by May 17.
"Early indicators suggest we could see a strong resurgence of attraction visitation, so we're stepping up our recruitment efforts to attract great candidates and deliver wonderful experiences for our guests," says Dutch Wonderland General Manager James Paulding. "Our team is our greatest asset, and we can't wait to get them back to work producing great memories."
Positions are available in all departments, with the park's primary focus on Ride Operators. In addition to the new pay rates and sign-on Season Passes, Team Members receive discounts on in-park dining and retail, advancement and bonus opportunities based on performance, and invitations to special team member parties and activities.
The Cartoon Network Hotel, right next door to Dutch Wonderland and also operated by Palace Entertainment, has increased rates in anticipation of renewed tourism this summer as well. Paying up to $17 per hour, the hotel is seeking cooks, servers, housekeepers, and more.
Dutch Wonderland will continue its commitment to the health and safety of Guests and Team Members by following the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania Department of Health and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries. In-person interviews and orientations will be conducted with facial coverings, social distancing, and strict adherence to indoor capacity limitations.
Those interested can apply online at http://www.dutchwonderland.com/jobs, or at http://www.cartoonnetworkhotel.com/jobs for the Cartoon Network Hotel. Dutch Wonderland's 2021 season begins Saturday, May 15.
About Dutch Wonderland and Palace Entertainment:
Dutch Wonderland, located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, is a kingdom for kids and the perfect place for family fun. Awarded the 2019 Golden Ticket for Best Family Park by Amusement Today, the theme park features over 35 rides, attractions, and shows, as well as overnight accommodations at Old Mill Stream Campground and the Cartoon Network Hotel, perfect for out of town guests.
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 21 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions), spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.
