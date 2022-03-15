MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pugh Proverbs": an engaging arrangement of articulate aphorisms. "Pugh Proverbs" is the creation of published author Dwane Pugh, who received a bachelor's degree in theology from Piedmont Bible College in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Pugh also attended Liberty University and North Carolina School of Theology to get his master's and doctorate degrees in theology.

Pugh shares, "Wisdom is a rare treasure that people need but seldom ever find. In these simple yet profound proverbs, you will find nuggets of golden truth that can enrich your life and make it a treasure map for others to follow."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwane Pugh's new book is an enjoyable balance of personal reflection and relevant scripture.

Pugh offers readers an appealing opportunity to consider helpful truths found within engaging stories.

Consumers can purchase "Pugh Proverbs" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Pugh Proverbs," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

