MEADVILLE, Pa., June 1, 2021 -- "Identity Crisis: The Ultimate Quest to Find Who We Are in Christ": a potent tale about the power of listening for divine guidance. "Identity Crisis: The Ultimate Quest to Find Who We Are in Christ" is the creation of published author Dwayne Ledbetter, a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.
Ledbetter shares, "What really happens to you when you come to Jesus?
What does your past mean to your present?
What does the Bible say about how to maintain a proper relationship with God?
How do you build a business on the principles of the kingdom of God?
Find a new identity through thankfulness and praise.
Learn to draw from the cross of Jesus for every need.
Learn what it means to abide in God's love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwayne Ledbetter's new book is an encouraging tale of faith and one man's devotion.
Offering readers a personal look into private spiritual moments, Ledbetter hopes to help spark a path to a new understanding and relationship with God.
View a synopsis of "Identity Crisis: The Ultimate Quest to Find Who We Are in Christ" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Identity Crisis: The Ultimate Quest to Find Who We Are in Christ" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
