MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Exit Exodus Edmondson": an interesting tale of a man who works hard to raise his children right and provide opportunities for other kids in an environment of violence, drugs, and depravity. "Exit Exodus Edmondson" is the creation of published author Dwight E. DeVaughn, a former US army who is now serving as a minister.
DeVaughn shares, "Upon arrival to Baltimore, he sees an exit sign that says Edmondson Avenue and finds out the exact meaning—many were leaving by either death or jail. Despite the many temptations for young black youths at the time, a parent is determined to raise his kids so they can exodus (be delivered) from the life in Edmondson during the '60s and '70s America where the odds were very much against their favor."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwight E. DeVaughn's new book is a poignant tale that reveals how far a parent can go for his children and to uphold noble values and pursuits.
Through his book, DeVaughn hopes to express that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that one will reach it if they continue to move forward.
