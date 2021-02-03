MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Truth: Ten Days, Ten Words": a stirring narrative of the author's encounter with Christ and how God changed his life. "My Truth: Ten Days, Ten Words" is the creation of published author Dwight Hairston Currence, a writer who loves the Lord and strives daily to inspire others to be confident in who they are.
Currence writes, "I always thought that dreams were for everybody else except me. I didn't know why I always felt broken or sabotaged myself every chance I got. I became complacent being grounded. I now know it was always inside me. I was always taught that your appearance matters, but it doesn't if you are hollow. You must begin the work from the inside out.
"Growing up in a dysfunctional environment taught me to keep secrets and accept things the way they are. My insides were toxic. There is a seed in everybody. I can see the people who water and fertilizer theirs: the teacher with the smile at work daily, the athletes smiling during interviews, the twenty-year employee still excited to go to work.
"I give you permission to heal, permission to live your best life, permission to dream. My Truth: Ten Days, Ten Words. Strap up, let's go. I don't have any more stress-filled days. Today, I'm living my dream, and it's amazing.
"My Truth: Ten Days, Ten Words is my journey, and it provided me an opportunity to reflect on my life before and after Christ. Through this true, raw, and honest reflection, I was able to see the toxic life I had been living and, more importantly, how God had redefined who I was. It was always there, but I was unable to see it because of the toxic life I was living; in other words, I was "riding dirty," from drinking alcohol to mask the pain, to being married three times…all in an effort to fill a life that was void of love and self-worth.
"Today, I am living my dream, and it is amazing! Every day, I wake up with gratitude in my heart. It is my desire that through this book, you will also learn to dream again and become confident in the path that God has set for your life. Ten Days, Ten Words, it will be an amazing journey. Strap up and let's go!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dwight Hairston Currence's new book is a compelling handbook designed to provide healing to the readers, allowing them to live the life they desire.
In this book, the author hopes to give readers a better understanding of how wonderful life can be when they simply love God and learn to embrace themselves.
