MEADVILLE, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Home Before Dark": an enjoyable juvenile fiction. "Home Before Dark" is the creation of published authors Dyesha and Triesha McCants, educators who both work in Prince George's County Public Schools where they have been for the past sixteen years. Both authors graduated from Morgan State University before going on to complete master's degrees in early literacy from Cambridge College, Massachusetts. Currently, they are working to obtain doctorate's degrees in educational leadership at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
The authors share, "The twins, Tarah and Darah, set out to have a fun day at the park but find a wonderful surprise and learn what it means to forgive. Join them in this third installment of The Misadventures of Tarah and Darah series, Home before Dark."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dyesha and Triesha McCants's new book is an exciting new installment from the series, "The Misadventures of Tarah and Darah," in which the characters learn a new important lesson.
With an engaging narrative and enjoyable imagery, this fresh installment to the enjoyable series is certain to engage the imagination of young readers everywhere.
View a synopsis of "Home Before Dark" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Home Before Dark" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Home Before Dark," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
