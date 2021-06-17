MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forgiveness": a sweet faith-based narrative. "Forgiveness" is the creation of published author, E.B. Angel, a devoted Christian who enjoys working with children and young adults.
E.B. Angel shares, "Forgiveness is a story about a day in the life of Ellie. She faces several situations where she needs to remember how important it is to forgive someone, using Bible verses to reinforce how and why to forgive."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E.B. Angel's new book is a delightful explanation of forgiveness for children.
The author pairs a charming story with relevant scripture as a tool for parents, guardians, or educators to use in their work with helping to raise compassionate, forgiving individuals.
View a synopsis of "Forgiveness" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Forgiveness" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Forgiveness", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing