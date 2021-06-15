MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unscathed Spirit: How the Stronghold of Insanity Revealed Freedom in Deliverance": a touching and impactful narrative about great struggle and eventual deliverance. "Unscathed Spirit: How the Stronghold of Insanity Revealed Freedom in Deliverance" is the creation of published author E. E. Free, a bachelor's degree holder in creative writing who hopes to one day participate in global mission work.
Free shares, "One minute, Evangeline feels like every aspect of her young life is falling into place, until a crippling round of chaos threatens everything she has ever known.
"She is admitted to multiple psychiatric hospitals as doctors puzzle over her rapidly deteriorating condition. She is force-fed several drugs all day along with the idea that her faith in God is no more than a dangerous religious delusion. Later, she is left to discover the frustration of recovery with no clear diagnosis, minimal recollection of the experience, and a lifetime of unanswered questions. In order to recover some semblance of peace, she must decide for herself what really happened that winter when hell broke loose and nightmares became far too real.
"And, little does she know, her battle has only just begun."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. E. Free's new book bravely highlights the issue of mental illness and the importance of faith in God. With stirring narratives and a compelling premise, the author communicates a valuable message with each page, thereby opening her readers' eyes to one of the most crucial social and psychiatric issues today.
