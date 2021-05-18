MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unveiling and Conquering Adultery: Help for Christian Couples": a helpful guide for making one's relationship with their partner stable and keeping them away from committing adultery that may result in their separation. "Unveiling and Conquering Adultery: Help for Christian Couples" is the creation of published author E. Guevara, a mother and writer who promotes personal and spiritual growth through God's word, Christian theology, and her life's experiences.
Guevara writes, "The book offers healing and inspiration to readers who have experienced the trauma of broken relationships due to adultery. The author shares how her faith in God helped her overcome her struggles with infidelity. She reveals that it is only when you become 'whole', you become a new you and can then overcome the pains of adultery and build lasting, stable relationships. Apart from the biblical quotes that provide comfort and motivation, she shares personal development tools and tips she has created including:
- a personal development plan (a template for becoming a whole individual)
- a marriage readiness test (a questionnaire to help both married and engaged couples identify weak areas in their relationships)
- the adultery web (a list of over thirty possible negative effects of adultery)
- ways to overcome six main barriers to forgiveness
- ways to protect and help children cope within a hurting family
- how to identify and avoid some of the preconditions of adultery"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. Guevara's new book is a gripping non-fiction that offers advice and helpful tips to the readers in building a healthy and long-lasting relationship, as well as on how to cope with and conquer their personal and family problems.
