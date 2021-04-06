MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Sanctuary Cabin": a poignant tale of survival. "The Sanctuary Cabin" is the creation of published author, E. James DuBois, a veteran, devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
DuBois writes, "The Sanctuary Cabin is a novel that personifies the reality that sometimes life throws us a curve ball. Unfortunately, in some situations these untimely events are not just a matter of merely an inconvenience. Over time the cabin proves to be a sanctuary for several families, as a matter of life and death.
Joshua and Susan Ritter were at the threshold of their golden years. Joshua had retired from a family business and the slightly aging couple was ready to travel and see the world. In a twist in life, Joshua soon finds himself alone and on a cross-country motorcycle journey. In his attempt to be a Good Samaritan, Joshua finds, as a matter of life and death, needing a place to hide.
Dawn Wood was living her dream vocation as a cook when a murder changes her status from a cherished employee to that of a slave. Dawn finds herself rescued, yet running for her life.
The cabin was built deep in the woods as a sanctuary place. However, the success of the cabin as being a safe place for Joshua Ritter and Dawn Wood also depends on the neighbors and community at large to demonstrate the strength of family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DuBois' new book is an ode to family values, confraternity, and standing up for what is right.
From the loss of a beloved wife to being held captive by a dangerous cartel, this novel offers an unforgettable story from start to finish.
View a synopsis of "The Sanctuary Cabin" on YouTube.
