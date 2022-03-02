GREENSBURG, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- E. John Boles, a military veteran, has completed his new book "My Collection of Recipes from Across America and Germany": an insightful resource meant to inspire everyone to experiment in cooking and reinvent dishes that will suit their palate. This guidebook isn't professionally written, rather a collection of homemade recipes that the author has compiled from his youth and during his service in the military. These recipes are considered ageless for they were handed from generation to generation.
"This is not a professionally written cookbook, but is a representation of homegrown family cooking. Minus a few corporate inspired recipes and one professional carrot cake recipe, My Little Book of Kitchen Recipes is a collection of hand-me-down family recipes from one generation to the next.
The design of this book has been left plain, because in the author's opinion, too many illustrations cause distractions in the kitchen. It is his hope that, by providing the space to enter a recipe or alter an existing one, more people will take up cooking again and continue to pass these and other recipes on to future generation."
Published by Page Publishing, E. John Boles' essential volume is a beautiful portrait of home cooking across America and Germany.
May the younger generation discover the art of homemade cooking in this heartfelt collection.
Readers who wish to experience this instructive work can purchase "My Collection of Recipes from Across America and Germany" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
