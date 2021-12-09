MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poetry of a Prodigal Princess": a potent arrangement of spiritual verse. "Poetry of a Prodigal Princess" is the creation of published author E. Lockett Wimby, a self-proclaimed untraditional Southern belle next door.
Wimby shares, "Are you a woman of Christ who loves poetry filled with words of inspiration for your walk with God? Poetry of a Prodigal Princess is a collection of poems filled with lines of poetic passion and purpose to ignite the flame within to encourage the feminine spiritual warrior with inspiration based on the author's life lessons and the divine Word of God. A journey of self-esteem, self-worth, self-love, rejection, and spiritual warfare, this collection of poetry is filled with valuable encouragement of morals and values of real life lessons learned from reflections of the author. Poetry of a Prodigal Princess inspires young women to be fierce in their walk with God and to embrace their uniqueness in a world that tries to conform a believer of Christ to its standards. Full of spiritual reflection of what really determines a woman's worth, Poetry of a Prodigal Princess is for the woman learning to embrace her true identity in Christ with self-love that isn't defined by the world through the lines of poetry. Poetry of a Prodigal Princess is a great addition of poetic encouragement and inspiration for a woman on her own personal journey of transformation from vixen to virtuous. Written by a creative writer with a mission to go out into all the world and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ through phenomenal poetry filled with rhymes and reason of encouragement and inspiration."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. Lockett Wimby's new book will inspire the soul and delight the reader's sense of faith.
Wimby shares in hopes of encouraging others through the beauty of expressive poetry.
Consumers can purchase "Poetry of a Prodigal Princess" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
