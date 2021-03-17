MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United States: From the Land of the Pharaohs to the United States of America": a well-written historical account of the foundation, origin, and rise of the Coptic churches in the USA and the traditions they hold and carry into the current times. "The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United States: From the Land of the Pharaohs to the United States of America" is the creation of published author E. M. Gabriel, an expert in the behavior health-care industry and a clinical researcher.
Gabriel shares, "Through the efforts of all these servants, St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Philadelphia was established as one of the first Coptic churches in the United States, along with others in New York, New Jersey, and beyond. The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United States recounts the celebrations, struggles, and growth of these congregations as they maintain the traditions and spirit of the Coptic Orthodox Church into the twenty-first century."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. M. Gabriel's new book provides a brilliant rehashing of events that transpired before and after the first Coptic Church was founded. This account will illuminate readers of how these happenings have shaped the church to what it is today.
View a synopsis of "The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United States: From the Land of the Pharaohs to the United States of America" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United States: From the Land of the Pharaohs to the United States of America" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The History of the Coptic Orthodox Church in the United States: From the Land of the Pharaohs to the United States of America," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing