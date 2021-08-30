MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Messengers Speak: Genesis and Exodus": a compelling example of Bible study. "The Messengers Speak: Genesis and Exodus" is the creation of published author E. Marie Ward, a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and retired educator.
Ward shares, "'The Messengers Speak' is unlike any other Bible book. The book is divided into a series of select stories that are written and presented in the format of a movie script/play as a creative way of reintroducing the Bible to its reading audience.
"'The Messengers Speak', is not meant to be read alone, but rather intended to be shared through theatrical fellowship. As the stories of the Bible unfold, the readers participation/involvement of with Christians in is an innovated concept that sows God's written word.
"The Biblical characters throughout the Bible are 'The Messengers Speak'
array of constantly revolving (Messengers) whose purpose is to present readers with Biblical stories from the Holy Bible.
"'The Messengers Speak' provide readers with inspiring earthly stories that deliver profound heavenly-messages and bring God's holy word to life.
"God uses all kinds of people and tools to deliver His word. 'The Messengers Speak' has the ability to change lives through the reading of God's written word."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. Marie Ward's new book is a comprehensive discussion of the key components of Genesis and Exodus.
Ward invites readers to experience the familiar themes of Genesis and Exodus through this carefully crafted narrative.
View a synopsis of "The Messengers Speak: Genesis and Exodus" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Messengers Speak: Genesis and Exodus" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Messengers Speak: Genesis and Exodus," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing