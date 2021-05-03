MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Awakening of a Superhero: A Young Reader's Novel": a brilliant tale fused with amusing adventures as an unusual superhero explores historic events and the 21st century. "The Awakening of a Superhero: A Young Reader's Novel" is the creation of published author Earl Thomas Byrd, a much-sought-after speaker. He has received the governor's citation for community work and continues to inspire others to personal fulfillment and greatness.
Byrd shares, "This work is the second in the secret nightlife of a superhero series and is perhaps the most action-packed of the two. The main character Bartholomew Inkersall, also known as Binky, was born in fourteenth-century England but somehow got to twenty-first-century Baltimore with all of his superpowers intact.
"Nowadays, superheroes seem to come a dime a dozen, but the one portrayed in this book is undoubtedly the most unusual superhero you have ever met. With a name like Binky, it is hard to imagine a person with such a moniker would be considered a supra protagonist. The marriage of a fairy-tale light story to historical facts was a challenge worth the effort. Put on your seatbelt as you will be propelled through one action field adventure after another in this whimsical historical novel."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Earl Thomas Byrd's new book is a remarkable read that tells the fun and action-packed exploits of Binky across time. Woven with historical facts, this lighthearted narrative will entertain young and adult readers.
View a synopsis of "The Awakening of a Superhero: A Young Reader's Novel" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Awakening of a Superhero: A Young Reader's Novel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Awakening of a Superhero: A Young Reader's Novel," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing