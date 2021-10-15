MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Complete the Journey: Healing and Recovery Is a Process": a potent anthology of experience-based poetic verse. "Complete the Journey: Healing and Recovery Is a Process" is the creation of published author Earlean Hubbard, a seasoned military veteran with years of professional experience as a victim advocate.
Hubbard shares, "I'm breathless, struggling to remain steady and I must not let it show. Haunted by images pounding me like concrete bricks and leaving scars with every blow. It's a process. Exhausted and torn, it seems my journey won't end. Battling a monster within and my family is at a loss. It's a process, I must continue to fight at all costs."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Earlean Hubbard's new book draws from the power of human emotion.
Hubbard's heartfelt verse is certain to pull at the heartstrings of many as they experience this engaging work.
