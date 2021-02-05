LYON STATION, Pa., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- East Penn recently released a new, comprehensive whitepaper to help anyone who purchases, manages, or operates a forklift fleet in today's material handling and logistics profession select the best battery power solution. Electric batteries power almost 2/3 of all forklift trucks in North America. Maximizing forklift performance requires matching the right battery technology and charging practices to your fleet's needs.
East Penn provides a fair and objective assessment of technology types as the company offers both a full range of Deka lead-based designs and Deka Ready Power lithium batteries.
This whitepaper was designed to help tackle today's material handling challenges and guides the reader on a step-by-step analysis of their facility, and assists in finding their best solution. It covers key topics such as Power and Performance (specifically Equivalent Battery Units (EBU's)), Cost and Maintenance, Infrastructure Capabilities, Product Technology (lead and lithium-ion), and Sustainability.
Based on each facility's unique needs, a conclusion can be made for the best battery technology, whether lead, lithium-ion, or a fleet containing both technologies. Making the right battery selection will maximize performance and produce the best ROI.
East Penn is a leading manufacturer of high-quality lead batteries and accessories for the motive power, UPS, telecommunication, automotive, commercial, and marine, markets. The company's quality and environmental systems for its entire 520-acre complex have been certified to ISO 9001:2015, IATF 16949:2016, and ISO 14001:2015. For more information about East Penn, visit the company website at http://www.dekabatteries.com.
