"From Healing To Wholeness: A Christian Perspective On Emotional And Mental Wellness" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ebony Hudson is a helpful resource for readers seeking assistance in healing, growing, and thriving within both the mental/emotional and spiritual aspects of life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Healing To Wholeness: A Christian Perspective On Emotional And Mental Wellness": an uplifting message of hope for those struggling with mental health. "From Healing To Wholeness: A Christian Perspective On Emotional And Mental Wellness" is the creation of published author Ebony Hudson, a dedicated wife, a loving mother, and a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) who has worked in the field of social work for twenty years in various settings, including hospital, mental health, hospice, and individual therapy. She obtained her BSW from Seton Hall University and her MSW from the University of Pennsylvania. She provides biblically based mental health therapy in the State of South Carolina.
Hudson shares, "From past traumas to current crises to the healing needed for the daily bumps and bruises of life, we can no longer view our mental health outside of our Christian faith. The story in Luke 17 tells us that after one of the lepers that Jesus healed returned to Him, he was told that his faith has made him whole. This book discusses how we as Christians can be healed and made whole in the area of our emotional and mental health. This book identifies specific steps that can be taken to begin and continue on the path of healing and toward wholeness. It will also examine lessons we can learn from individuals in the Bible who struggled with mental and emotional issues despite their relationship with God. This book seeks to help the reader fight the good fight of faith in the area of mental and emotional health and gives hope that with God, all things truly are possible.
"In a selfie-driven society that depends on the current culture to determine norms and wellness, this book returns the believer to the foundation of the Christian faith—the Bible and the power of God to do what seems impossible. In these pages is a message of hope that is desperately needed in the lives of individuals during these trying times. Our mental and emotional health are important to God, and it should be important to everyone within the kingdom of God. Our struggles in this area do not represent weakness, but instead, they remind us that in this life, we will have trials and tribulations, yet we have been assured that we have a Savior who has overcome the world, and as we depend on Him for healing, we can be healed and made whole."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ebony Hudson's new book is a thoughtful message of God's promise that explores both the personal and the spiritual.
Hudson shares in hopes of aiding others to find balance and growth through determined, active faith.
