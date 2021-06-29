MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Pastor Must Be a Stephen": a thought-provoking study of Stephen. "A Pastor Must Be a Stephen" is the creation of published author Ed Garrett, who has served in the ministry for forty-five years. Together with his wife, Ellen, he has raised three children who blessed the family with five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Garrett shares, "In a time when the clergy is considered a vocation rather than a calling, the aspiring pastor must take heed to biblical guidelines set for the office. God's Word sets clear qualifications for the ministry. Although not a pastor, the deacon Stephen of the Book of Acts was an exemplar of true pastoral directives.
"A Pastor Must Be a Stephen is a study of the characteristics exhibited by Stephen in Acts 6:8–7:60. The directives of successful preaching and powerful leadership shown by this man of God must be a trademark of the contemporary pastorate. Stephen's zeal, fervor, and knowledge of biblical truth is indicative of godly fear and responsibility incumbent upon the gospel ministry.
"The walk of life of a pastor must be a holy convocation. The life of Stephen is a paradigm of a gospel minister."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ed Garrett's new book is a fascinating exploration of the example set within the Book of Acts.
The author writes in hopes of inspiring true leaders of faith on their path to gospel ministry.
