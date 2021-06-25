MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Moments with the Master: A 366 Day Non-Devotional": an easy-to-digest piece that anyone can start reading at any given time of the year. The main purpose of this book is to urge believers and non-believers to live a life in sync with God's teachings. Furthermore, it inspires them to commit to a deep and intimate relationship with the Creator. "Moments with the Master: A 366 Day Non-Devotional" is the creation of published author Ed McInnis, a well-respected US Army veteran, a pastor at the Pilgrimage Church in 2013, and a founder of a licensed home health and social service agency for cross-age/cross-disability called The Dream Works.
McInnis shares, "What is a 'non-devotional'? Typical devotions are date specific, approximately same in length, and the messaging, while definitely powerful, are written in a more casual, easy digestible format. Moments with the Master is numbered by day, 1–366, allowing it to be started any time during the year, and was written to provoke contemplation with the Lord. Deep in consideration, readable in style, Moments with the Master will encourage love and good deeds, as well as embolden believers to the Great Commission.
"Oh, how grand it would be if we all approached the complex issues facing politicians and society today with a heart that asked, 'How is this response pleasing to the Father?' We would touch the environment with trembling hands, for it is His creation. We would protect the sanctity of life, for it is His domain. We would mete out judgment for violating laws, for He is just. We would tend the homeless and hungry, for He is compassionate. We would live a Christ-centered morality, for He is holy. We would better allocate our wealth and position, for His worth is beyond measure. All these things we would do even if it costs us or our lives, for He is greater even than death!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ed McInnis's new book is a self-help guide that readers can pick up when they need a soul-breather. The author aspires that his readers will find peace in each page of this work.
View a synopsis of "Moments with the Master: A 366 Day Non-Devotional" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Moments with the Master: A 366 Day Non-Devotional" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Moments with the Master: A 366 Day Non-Devotional," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing