MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Light: Living In God's Hidden Treasure": a brilliant source of spiritual wisdom and instruction that allows one to better navigate their faith in the Lord. "Light: Living In God's Hidden Treasure" is the creation of published author Eddie B. Cool, a man who spent months in incarceration because of addiction but is lifted by the grace of God.
Cool shares, "This book was inspired by the book of John, the first chapter.
"In the beginning the word already existed. The word was with God and the word was God. He existed in the beginning with God. God created everything through him, and nothing was created except through him. The word gave life to everything that was created, and his life brought light to everyone. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.
"My eyes have been opened to these verses by the light of Christ penetrating into my soul leading me to see and understand the true meaning of life. Everything there is has a word attached to it. When we can take time to slow down with understanding and, yes, even break words down a little more with acronyms, the power of those words can speak life to ourselves and to others.
"When driving down a road, we have become accustomed to pushing on gas or the brake pedal as needed by our sight. In life, we can do the same thing with our thinking whether good or bad to steer us away from disaster or to find peace. If we only take the time and affiliate our words with knowledge just like slamming on our brakes when a kid runs out in front of us.
"My book will teach you how to find peace that turns into lasting joy which is surrounded by love. Little things like words put together with roots (acronyms) make our lives stronger. Here are a couple of acronyms just to get you started that have made a life-changing transformation in me:
"Chaos:
Creating hell allowing overwhelming sin. When we act before thinking it through.
"Grace:
God's riches abundantly coming everyday. Now that's treasure."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eddie B. Cool's new book is an uplifting and well-written work that allows one to grasp the meanings of God's words and be able to move much closer in His grace. Breaking down several words, the author shares how God's presence is evident in all ways.
View a synopsis of "Light: Living In God's Hidden Treasure" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Light: Living In God's Hidden Treasure" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Light: Living In God's Hidden Treasure," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
