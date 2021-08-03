MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Between the Eternities": a gripping tale of the importance of living for the day. "Between the Eternities" is the creation of published author, Eddie Sawyer, an Auburn University alumni and devoted son.
Sawyer shares, "The race Between the Eternities begins before we take our first breath; it matches us against a relentless and undefeatable opponent, death. This competitor never tires nor is distracted in its pursuit of us, and the race continues until we or someone else closes our eyes for us after we draw our last breath. Between the Eternities is based on facts chronicled about the journey along this racetrack by my mother.
The emotional roller-coaster ride of our characters exposes the reader to elements of despair and hopelessness when we discover the method death chose for the demise of one of the main characters. Humor is displayed when we see the heroine make her final drive into town or when we read of the small green snake that emptied the fishing boat. Love is exhibited throughout our words, as each character strives to lighten the heavy burden pending death has placed on the other cast. Hope too is a recurring member of the troupe. It appears at various times and roles only to be destroyed by death. But hope, not fear and sorrow, in the final act overcomes death to become the savior of the ones left to carry on the business of the next race! In these future races, the race of all life is leveraged to last only so long before all chips must be turned in for the final accounting. Since we cannot be victorious in this race with death, how does one keep score? On the final scorecard, only how we have run the race matters at all. Therefore, the true measure of our life is based on the choices and decisions we make as we run the course to its inevitable conclusion."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eddie Sawyer's new book is a warm-hearted tale of family, love, and faith.
With affable characters and relatable circumstances, Sawyer's tale is certain to resonate with readers everywhere.
View a synopsis of "Between the Eternities" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Between the Eternities" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Between the Eternities", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
