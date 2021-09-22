Meadville, PA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A More Successful You: A Biblical Guide to a Life of Prosperity": a thought-provoking argument for incorporating biblical principles within one's work towards financial prosperity. "A More Successful You: A Biblical Guide to a Life of Prosperity" is the creation of published author Eddie Vela, a Texas native who is the youngest of nine children and works in the physical therapy field.
Vela shares, "The title of this book is pretty much self-explanatory. A More Successful You is a guide on how to live a successful life through biblical principles. The author, Eddie Vela, believes that when God is involved in one's financial life, great things will happen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eddie Vela's new book is an interesting and motivating approach to financial wellness.
Vela shares a compassionate and inspiring approach to developing and maintaining a sense of financial success.
