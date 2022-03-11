MEADVILLE, Pa., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pensées Catholiques: Collections I": an engaging and inspiring opportunity for spiritual rejuvenation. "Pensées Catholiques: Collections I" is the creation of published author Edward L. Helmrich, who graduated from Yale in 1983 with a BA in mathematics and courses in philosophy and English literature. He also finished one year of graduate mathematics at Fordham University. During a few decades of limited action because of illness and working in the library at Iona College for the (Irish) Christian Brothers, he collected thoughts on faith and literature.
Helmrich shares, "In 1961 at Garabandal, at the height of power of the Soviet Union, Mary told Conchita and the other three girls that 'When Communism comes back, these things [marking the end of time] would begin.' The girls asked: 'Come back? Where is it going?' Now we've seen Communism go, overcome by Pope St. John Paul II and other leaders, and now we're seeing it come back.
"At Fatima, Mary said that if the Holy Father in union with the bishops of the world consecrated the world to her Immaculate Heart, 'An era of peace would be granted to mankind.' Pope St. John Paul II made this consecration in 1984. But how long is an era of peace? In the Psalms a man's life is 70 or 80 years, an average of 75. The Soviet Union lasted for 75 years (1917-1991). Perhaps the Chinese CCP will last for 75 years, having begun in 1949. If the era of peace is 75 years long, and if it began with the end of World War II in 1945, the era of peace ended in 2020.
"Mary also said that "in the end [her] Immaculate Heart would triumph.""
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward L. Helmrich's new book offers a compelling view of Catholic traditions and values.
Helmrich writes in hopes of bringing more understanding to God's word and the Catholic faith.
